Don’t be a Wiener(mobile)! Pull over for blue lights!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

In this dog-eat-dog world, it’s important everyone have a firm grip on the bun – and the law. The driver of one of Oscar Mayer’s world-famous Wienermobiles got a thorough grilling in Wisconsin when he failed to pull out of the way of an emergency vehicle. How did the driver fail to cut the mustard? Evidently police had pulled someone over on the freeway, and under Wisconsin law, other drivers must move over at least one lane away from where the stop is made. Wiener-man was pulled over after he stayed glued in the lane right next to the pull-over.

Perhaps the Wienermobile driver was distracted by his thoughts – like hanging out with one of his grill-friends. In any event, we’re fairly certain that if he would’ve greeted the officer that pulled him over with a laconic “What’s up, dog?” he might have gotten more than just the verbal warning he was let off with.

With six different “hot dogs on wheels” cruising around the U.S. at any given time, it’s difficult to say which wiener won the dressing-down, but we do relish telling you what we know. And to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s office, which courteously provided the photo, we say, “Franks a lot!”