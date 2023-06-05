Do you hate your RV oven? Do you even use it?

In a recent conversation around the campfire, folks began talking about their RV ovens. Surprising as it may seem, the oven conversation took up most of our s’mores time together. It seems that when it comes to RV ovens, people either love ‘em or hate ‘em. No matter how you feel about using your oven, I hope this article and poll will remind you: Don’t hate on your RV oven!

What’s not to like about using your RV oven?

Kendall began, “Our RV oven is a magician. It can simultaneously under-cook and burn a casserole all at the same time!” Several folks nodded (and sighed) in agreement.

“Well,” Claire added, “I have the same problem, plus the fact that the oven takes up valuable space in our small trailer’s kitchen.”

“Our RV oven isn’t big enough to cook a pizza or much else either! My regular cake and muffin pans don’t fit inside!” Joan complained.

Joe joined the conversation. “Edwin Starr’s 1970 song about war pretty much describes the RV oven: What is it good for? Absolutely nothin’.”

“I agree,” Claire chimed in again. “Our rig has a combination microwave/convection oven. Who needs two ovens when camping?”

Alternative uses

I wondered how RVers used their ovens, if not for baking. Here are a few things that folks around the campfire suggested:

Use it as is, and store pots and pans (or grilling necessities) inside.

Remove the baking shelves and keep larger kitchen helpers like the slow cooker or Insta-Pot inside.

Use the space to store canned and boxed foods.

Hire a professional to remove the oven completely and cap the propane lines. Then install storage shelves, a coffee/wine bar, or even a place to stash your clothing/shoes. One family removed their RV oven and repurposed it as a sleeping space for their kitty.

Learn how to use it

If you’ve been RVing for long, you may have already heard about adding a pizza stone to your RV oven. It does help, with a few caveats.

First, measure your oven carefully. You don’t want the stone you purchase to block the ventilation holes at the bottom of the oven, but you want the stone as large as possible.

Secondly, place the pizza stone on the shelf closest to the heating element, under the wire baking rack.

Finally, always remove the pizza stone on travel days. You don’t want an unforeseen bump or pothole to cause the stone to break! (Don’t ask me how I know. Sigh.)

What about you? Do you use your RV’s oven? Take the poll below and let us know.

