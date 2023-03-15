Tuesday, March 14, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Don’t let physical limitations stop you from enjoying the RV lifestyle!

By Dustin Simpson
0

Some of our customers experience physical limitations that could stop them from enjoying the RV lifestyle. RVs are made to be compact, but there are some modifications that can be made to make life on the road more accommodating.

The entry door

The entrance to your rig is the first thing to consider when making an RV more accessible. There are various handles and assist rails on the market that will help those with physical limitations enter and exit their rig with ease. A popular version we install at my repair facility is available in two different sizes and colors:

My wife, Ashley, uses a Camco handle.

The bathroom

RV bathrooms are very limited in space. Earlier this week we finished a bathroom remodel on a 2015 Jayco Alante. The door area was only 22” wide and the owner was having trouble getting in and out of the bathroom.

Terry, one of our technicians, removed the walls and door and rerouted some plumbing and electrical. He also completed some custom trim work and reinforced the wall for handrails. A remodel like this isn’t simple or inexpensive; Terry spent a little over eight hours of labor time on this custom job. But it made this unusable bathroom usable for our customer with physical limitations and they were delighted!

Grab bars

Whether it be inside the bathroom or utilized throughout the unit, grab bars are a great way to make your RV more accessible. Here are some great options:

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel, where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

Join Dustin live today: RV repair and maintenance advice

Dave, Dustin and Zach answer your questions about RV repair and maintenance

Dave, Dustin and Zach answer questions from viewers about RV repair and maintenance in this one-hour program from 4-5 p.m. Pacific time (7-8 in the East). Ask questions or just sit back, relax and soak up all the helpful information from these RVing experts. You will learn soooooooo much!

Watch and ask questions hereRV Travel on YouTube • RV Travel on Facebook • California RV Specialists on YouTube • RV Travel on Linkedin

##RVDT2078

Previous article
Dash cam catches dramatic travel trailer crash

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE