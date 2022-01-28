Don’t trip the breaker. Colored sticker dots save the day

This post has been approved by electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol.

One of our readers sent this in and we think it’s a great quick tip. Here’s what George has to say:

“Take small colored sticker dots (pictured below) and put one on each outlet that corresponds in color to a dot placed on a breaker in your electrical panel.

“When you plug in an appliance to one color dotted outlet such as a toaster, don’t plug your kettle into an outlet with the same color. This way you can avoid having two heavy-drawing appliances drawing current through the same breaker, thus avoiding a tripped breaker. In the event a breaker does trip, this should make it easier to find the thrown breaker knowing which outlet you were using.”

These 1/4″ diameter neon-colored dots should do the trick and be visible in low light.

Thanks, George Bliss, for the tip!

