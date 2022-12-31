Friday, December 30, 2022

Downsizing, and the best of 2022

By Randall Brink
The 17' Casita Travel Trailer

For weeks in the spring of 2022, I fought the RV bull market at its apex—the wrong time to buy.

I had sold my Class A coach and was determined to downsize. After months of research, I settled on a travel trailer brand, only to find that I couldn’t buy one in the overheated RV market. I spent days talking with dealers all across the country who were short on stock and high on price. Price negotiations? Forget about it.

I felt forced to abandon the new RV market and decided to look at a very short list of used travel trailers. There appeared to be nothing available from that list within 500–1,000 miles. As depression and thoughts of giving up intruded upon my search, I was amazed and thrilled to find my perfect small travel trailer advertised by a seller less than three miles away! The seller was up-sizing to a bigger trailer, just as I was downsizing. The lightly-used and well-maintained trailer was a perfect size, and the price was right. Within 24 hours, the little house was rolling smoothly down the road!

You can read about my first attempt at full-timing this year here.

