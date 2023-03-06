Draft *** Don’t let anything stop you from enjoying the RV lifestyle.

Monday, March 6, 2023

By Dustin Simpson
Don’t let anything stop you from enjoying the RV lifestyle.

Those who have some physical limitations deserve to enjoy the RV lifestyle as well. Most of us don’t even realize what challenges standard RVs can bring to those who have physical limitations.

Things to consider to make your RV more accessible

The entrance to your rig is the first thing to consider when making an RV more accessible. There is a bunch of handles and assist rails in the market today that will help when getting in and out of the unit.

Camco Fold-Away RV Grab Handle Black Short

– Camco Fold-Away RV Grab Handle White/Black Standard

The Bathroom

The next most important area would be the bathroom. Space can be very limited in an RV bathroom, to begin with, and you may not be able to make any modifications to make it safer and more accessible.
Today we caught up with Terry finishing up some modifications on a bathroom wall/door area. The door area was only 22” wide and the owner was having trouble getting in and out of the bathroom.
Terry removed the walls and door, he had to reroute some plumbing and electrical. Along with some custom trim work, and a little reinforcing the wall for hand rails. It’s coming back together very nicely, I popped in to grab a few pictures of his progress.
A few modifications to the RV can make it more friendly for the disabled:
– Installing handrails or bars where needed on inside walls.
– Widened entrances and interior pathways.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

RV Daily Tips. Monday, March 6, 2023

