Draft *** Don’t let anything stop you from enjoying the RV lifestyle.

Don’t let anything stop you from enjoying the RV lifestyle.

Those who have some physical limitations deserve to enjoy the RV lifestyle as well. Most of us don’t even realize what challenges standard RVs can bring to those who have physical limitations.

Things to consider to make your RV more accessible

The entrance to your rig is the first thing to consider when making an RV more accessible. There is a bunch of handles and assist rails in the market today that will help when getting in and out of the unit.

– Camco Fold-Away RV Grab Handle Black Short

– Camco Fold-Away RV Grab Handle White/Black Standard

The Bathroom

The next most important area would be the bathroom. Space can be very limited in an RV bathroom, to begin with, and you may not be able to make any modifications to make it safer and more accessible. Today we caught up with Terry finishing up some modifications on a bathroom wall/door area. The door area was only 22” wide and the owner was having trouble getting in and out of the bathroom.

Terry removed the walls and door, he had to reroute some plumbing and electrical. Along with some custom trim work, and a little reinforcing the wall for hand rails. It’s coming back together very nicely, I popped in to grab a few pictures of his progress.

A few modifications to the RV can make it more friendly for the disabled:

– Installing handrails or bars where needed on inside walls.