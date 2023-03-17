New virtual waitlist opens for campground reservations; prime sites snatched within seconds

What?! I hit the reservations button at the moment they were released at 9:00 a.m. and I am over number 400 on the waiting list for a Minnesota campsite reservation! How did that happen?!

Waitlisted for Minnesota campsite reservations

A very popular regional park in Minnesota is trying out a new reservation system: The wait list is in a virtual waiting room. Evidently, if you are logged in at the moment reservations open, everyone is put on a virtual waitlist based on when they logged in. How, then, did I get to be over 400 when I was up and ready at 6 a.m. to make the reservations? How were all the prime spots taken up before I ever got in?

This new system is to reduce the stress of booking reservations and keep the website up and running by slowing the traffic to it. Did it work?

Less stress

Yes, it was less stressful watching the bar move toward me getting in instead of seeing it spinning and not knowing if the site crashed or if I had been kicked out. Getting in was relatively quick—8 minutes. But the premium sites were gone by then.

Take your time

One of the advantages touted by the park was that you could take your time rather than having to complete the reservation within 10 minutes or risk it going back into circulation. I have made some big mistakes under the pressure to get it done! Most notable was once booking the wrong month and skipping a day mid-reservation another time. That means in Minnesota, the land of 10,000 campers and 9,000 campsites, there is nowhere to go. (Note: The state slogan is The Land of 10,000 Lakes. I am pretty sure there are more campers than that, at least in the middle of the short camping season.)

Prime Minnesota campsites reservations gone

The downside? The prime sites were gone, gone, gone. We did snag a full hook-up, pull-through site up against a bank of trees, so at least we are not squished next to another RV. My husband will not like it though. His happy camper self is being able to sit in a lawn chair and chat with others as they walk by. There will be no level place to put a chair on this site.

No crash

I will have to admit that the site did not crash, as it has in other years. There was no spinning. No starting all over again. I was not kicked out.

However, unlike other years, the prime sites were gone before I even got in. It feels a lot like a lottery. Never know if you are going to win or not. I wondered how others that came after me faired.

