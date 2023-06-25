Saturday, June 24, 2023

Drain valve lubricant explained: What it’s used for and why

By Dustin Simpson
Drain Valve Lubricant

I wanted to introduce you to the product of the week. Has anyone ever talked to you about adding a drain valve lubricant by Thetford into your black or gray tank system? This is something you should be doing!

This is a water-soluble additive that lubricates holding tank systems and drain valves and coats plumbing lines for complete outflow of tank contents. It works in both your toilet and sink/shower waste holding tanks. It’s also non-staining.

Thetford’s Drain Valve Lubricant is specially formulated to lubricate all waste treatment systems. The 100% biodegradable liquid works with both black and gray water tanks, on RVs or boats.

It coats plumbing lines, preventing sticky valves and restoring the smooth operation of waste evacuation. This is especially recommended for those with cable dump valves, which are enclosed in the underbelly and harder to replace.

Key features:

  • VERSATILITY: Thetford’s Drain Valve Lubricant is specially crafted to suit drain valves in RVs and boats.
  • EFFICIENCY: Provides a protective coating to plumbing lines, ensuring a thorough and unobstructed flow of tank contents, preventing the adherence of debris to tanks and drain lines.
  • EASE OF USE: Ensures smooth operation by preventing sticky valves, making the emptying process hassle-free.
  • CONVENIENCE: Formulated to work effectively with both gray and black water tanks.
  • ENVIRONMENTAL FRIENDLINESS: The Drain Valve Lubricant is entirely biodegradable and poses no harm to waste treatment systems.

Join me in this video as I explain more in detail about the product.

DIY product links:

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,
Dustin

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
