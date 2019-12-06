The town that drowned

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

Flaming Gorge Reservoir in southwestern Wyoming is known for its beauty and great fishing. But unknown to many visitors is that deep beneath its surface is the city of Linwood, “the city that drowned.”

The town was laid out by George Solomon in 1900. The 41st parallel, which formed the Utah-Wyoming border, ran directly through the middle of town, making it an interesting community, since it was in two different states.

Linwood School, or “Stateline School,” was built in the fall of 1904 and had the distinction of being the only school in the country to be run by two state school boards. The north half was in Wyoming and the south half in Utah.

One story goes that when public dances were held in Linwood School, if the law from Wyoming appeared, the outlaws in attendance would go to the Utah side of the dance floor. If the Utah law showed up, the situation was reversed.

It’s said that the two forces never showed up at the same time.