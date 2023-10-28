Preventing dump valve handles from coming loose in travel

I was recently asked by a customer about RV dump valve handles coming loose in travel. They wanted to know where they could get a replacement handle and how they could prevent it from coming loose again.

There are typically two major dump valve brands in the RV industry that are well known. In this example, the brand name happens to be LaSalle Bristol and they use this dump valve with cable.

If the handle on your RV dump valve is loose, it’s essential to address the issue promptly to prevent any accidental openings or difficulties in operation.

Here are steps you can take to secure a loose dump valve handle

Tighten screws or bolts —Examine the handle and the mechanism it operates. Look for screws or bolts that may have become loose.

—Use the appropriate screwdriver or wrench to tighten any loose screws or bolts. This might require accessing the backside of the valve or removing a cover. Check for wear and tear —Inspect the handle for any signs of wear, cracks, or damage.

—If the handle is worn or damaged, consider replacing it with a new one. Replacement handles are often available at any RV supply store or dealership. Use thread locker —Apply thread locker (such as Loctite) to the screws or bolts before tightening them. This can help prevent them from coming loose due to vibrations during travel. Add washers —If the handle is still loose after tightening the screws or bolts, consider adding washers between the handle and the mounting surface. This can create a tighter fit and reduce play in the handle. Inspect internal mechanism —If the dump valve handle is connected to a cable or rod that operates the valve, check the entire mechanism for wear or misalignment.

—Lubricate moving parts with a suitable lubricant to ensure smooth operation.

The threaded handles are available in black or gray. It’s also a good idea to add a little bit of blue Loctite to ensure that the screw doesn’t back out of the handle during travel even if you have not yet lost a handle.

Here is the black handle, and here is the gray handle.

I really hope this information is helpful to you and others to prevent the loss of your dump valve handles.

My Facebook groups were created to help educate owners about parts, problems, repairs, fixes, and upgrades on RV units. Please follow us on YouTube, see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,

Dustin

##RVT1128