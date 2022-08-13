Dunedocking—RVing in sand!

Sand dunes exist throughout the Western states and offer great camping opportunities for boondocking, er, dunedocking. While most of us associate sand dunes with the ocean, there are extensive inland sand dunes located throughout the West.

Many of these inland dunes are administered by the boondocking-friendly Bureau of Land Management. Others may be controlled by state Department of Natural Resource offices or a similar government agency. The majority of these dunes permit free camping and the use of off-road vehicles. Not only can you boondock, catch some rays and run your toes through the sand, but you can take your motorized toys out and provide them a little exercise, too. With the off-road crowd generally being weekend warriors, you will typically have the dunes all to yourself during the week.

Here’s a list of sand dunes in each state. A couple of the sand dunes listed are located on the coast, but they are the exception rather than the rule. Boondockers looking for new experiences and new places to stay should consider trying dunedocking. Hey, what’s a little sand in the RV, right?

