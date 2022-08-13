Dunedocking—RVing in sand!

Sand dunes exist throughout the Western states and offer great camping opportunities for boondocking, er, dunedocking. While most of us associate sand dunes with the ocean, there are extensive inland sand dunes located throughout the West.
Many of these inland dunes are administered by the boondocking-friendly Bureau of Land Management. Others may be controlled by state Department of Natural Resource offices or a similar government agency. The majority of these dunes permit free camping and the use of off-road vehicles. Not only can you boondock, catch some rays and run your toes through the sand, but you can take your motorized toys out and provide them a little exercise, too. With the off-road crowd generally being weekend warriors, you will typically have the dunes all to yourself during the week.
Here’s a list of sand dunes in each state. A couple of the sand dunes listed are located on the coast, but they are the exception rather than the rule. Boondockers looking for new experiences and new places to stay should consider trying dunedocking. Hey, what’s a little sand in the RV, right?
The URL for duneguide.com took me to an ATV sales site. My Chrome browser said it might be “unsafe” but I’m wondering if it was just hijacked by someone wanting to advertise.
Sorry, Edward. That must have been one of those random AdSense ads that Google automatically inserts based on location, subject matter, etc. We didn’t put a link in the article to any “dune guides.” When you run into something questionable like that, would you please copy and send us the URL from the website so we can block it to keep it from showing up on our pages. That would be very helpful. If you see a triangle and an x in the upper right-hand corner of the ad, that’s from AdSense and we didn’t place the ad in there. Since there are probably 50,000 (wild guess) AdSense ads floating around, we can’t keep tabs on what’s popping up on folks’ computers in other parts of the country, for example. Thanks for your assistance, and we apologize for the inconvenience. —Diane at RVtravel.com
While I like the idea of boon docking overall I never see anything mentioned regarding being extricated should you become stuck in an non-paved environment. Most RV insurance policies that I have seen (and I have not seen them all) specifically mention being towed from a paved surface only.
Is there a policy that covers towing out of non-paved areas?