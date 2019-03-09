Dynamic Tire Corp. recalls some Sailun tires for incomplete TIN

Dynamic Tire Corp (Dynamic) is recalling certain Sailun tires S698 157/154 L PR20 size 315/80R22.5 produced June 18, 2018 – June 25, 2018. The TIN (Tire Identification Number) on the tire sidewall is incomplete and does not include the date of manufacture. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 119, “New Pneumatic tires- other than passenger cars.”

Tires with an incomplete TIN and subject to a safety recall would be impossible to identify as being affected by a safety recall. Tires affected by a safety recall can increase the risk of a crash.

Dynamic Tire will notify owners, and dealers will reimburse the purchase price or replace the tire, free of charge. The recall began February 12, 2019. Owners may contact Dynamic Tire customer service at 1-905-595-5558. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

NHTSA Recall ID Number: 19T001

