An easy, affordable way to transform your RV into a cozy home

What’s the biggest impact you can make on your RV’s interior? What will make your lackluster RV house into your cozy RV home? RV decor!

For me, it’s curtains, bedspreads and rugs.

When I bought my one-year-old motorhome eight months ago, I immediately threw out the bedspread and shams. Yuck. The beige design was … I’m looking for a word here … insipid?

I hated the curtains—more bland beige.

I had magic on my side

But I had magic on my side—one of my best friends from high school is an expert seamstress. When I visited her on my way home this fall, I asked her if she would make new curtains and adapt new bedspreads to fit my two narrow twin beds.

She said yes!

The first stop was one of my favorite places—Home Goods, where we snagged two twin sage bedspreads for about $60. After she cut them down, she used the leftover material for pillow shams—edged in the fabric we found for the windows.

And boy, did we score on the fabric! We found cute 100 percent cotton canvas with a vintage trailer theme at JOANN’s that had been $12.99 a yard marked down to $4.99 a yard. We loved the fabric so much that we drove 140 miles round trip to buy more as this store didn’t have enough. She refused to let me pay her but I know she put in at least six to eight hours of work. The tri-fold was a bit tricky, but she’s a champ!

Eight yards was just enough to do three sets of windows and the pillow shame trim.

FYI, the fabric is called Happy Campers and the product number is 45IN 21350 RN 35055. Here’s a link.

I really hated the beige fabric/wood valances over my toilet in the bathroom and above my twin chairs. She found fabric paint at Hobby Lobby and painted them sage and gray. My paint job wasn’t good enough, so she applied the expert second coat.

I transformed my camper to be unique

So, for just a little more than $100, I transformed my camper! Rugs will wait until my ancient Chihuahua leaves this earthly veil.

I am no interior decorator, but this week I am moochdocking at another friend’s house— and she is an interior decorator. This is what she had to say: “You made this place you. An RV manufacturer will make a thousand or more models with the exact same fittings—but one size (or style) doesn’t fit all. I think your camper should be just as unique as you are— just like your house.”

