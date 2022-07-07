Thursday, July 7, 2022

Here’s an easy, cheap trick to keep outdoor cords and chargers dry

By Nanci Dixon
keep charger dry
Pencil case keep charger dry

It has been raining almost every night here in Minnesota this year and I need to charge my eBike. The bike is covered, the extension cord plug is well under the motorhome and the charger is tucked under, too. I thought my chargers would stay dry…

The next morning I found my charger wet, covered with mud and sitting in a puddle. Well, that’s not good! I immediately shut the power off at the pedestal and wiped the charger off.

The charger needs to be outside and near the bike, but it couldn’t stay like this if it was going to keep getting wet. I needed a solution…

Keep your outdoor cords and chargers dry

I found a $1.29 plastic pencil case in the school supply department, notched the sides where the cord goes through and placed the charger in. Success! During the next rainstorm, the charger was not in a puddle and wasn’t wet! I did crack the lid on the case slightly to allow air to circulate and not overheat the charger. (There’s a 3-pack on Amazon that would work too, especially if you want to color-code your cords or chargers.)

tip keep charger dry
Pencil case
keep charger dry
Notch in pencil case

If you have any cords or chargers that need to stay outside and dry during a rainstorm or potential rain, this is a great solution and it takes up virtually no room to store. Bonus!

