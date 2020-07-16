Electric bicycles are perfect for RVers. Here’s why…

0

By Silvana Clark
Remember the freedom you felt as a child, riding your bike as fast as your little legs could pedal? For most of us, our legs aren’t so little anymore, and we don’t do much pedaling. Enter the e-bike (electric bicycle). Americans are learning what Europeans have known for years… e-bikes help the environment while providing much-needed exercise.

As full-timers, we used our e-bikes almost daily. People stop us often to ask questions about these silent bikes with batteries. Their main question is, “Aren’t you ‘cheating’ because you don’t have to pedal?” E-bikes are power-assisted bikes that let you regulate how much of a boost you want. You definitely still need to pedal! (My husband says it is like having an angel gently push you up a hill.)

Our Trek e-bikes have four power levels. If I need a small boost going up an incline, I hit ECCO. If the hill is steeper, I boost the power by hitting TOUR, SPORT or TURBO. I especially love hitting TURBO going up a steep hill and passing a college student. I know they are thinking, “How can that Grandma pass me on this hill?” The batteries give us power for 30-50 miles. Need some speed? I clocked 25 mph going down a long hill. (Not recommended!) On most rides, we pedal at a comfortable 11-14 mph. Afterwards, we simply plug the battery charger into a 110 outlet and get ready for our next ride.

Most RVers wouldn’t think of going on an afternoon 25-mile bike ride. The advantage of having an e-bike is how quickly the miles pass because you pedal with a minimum of effort. My husband recently had his knee replaced and can ride 30-35 miles without straining it. E-bikes improve fitness because you are likely to use them more often and ride further. Even an easy 5-mile ride around the campground gives much-needed exercise. We frequently used the bikes for a trip from the campground to a nearby grocery store. Instead of using fuel to drive the RV, we are environmentally friendly and improve our blood circulation at the same time. Using a backpack and bike rack lets us carry groceries back to the RV.

The cost of an e-bike might make you gasp. Yes, they are costly, although prices are dropping rapidly as their popularity increases. Sales jumped 91% from 2016-2017. Experts claim 130 million e-bikes will be sold between 2020 and 2023. Our bikes have taken us on amazing Rails to Trails paths, to local Farmer’s Markets and even on a bike path through downtown Chicago. We’ve increased our fitness and visited places not conducive to an RV.

E-bikes are a way to awaken your inner child. Plus they make you feel like a celebrity as people in the campground stop you to talk about the newfangled bike you are riding.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments