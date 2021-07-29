Eclipse recalls toy hauler trailers and fifth wheels for gas leak risk

Eclipse Recreational Vehicles, Inc. (Eclipse) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Attitude, Stellar, and Iconic trailers and fifth wheel toy haulers equipped with Dometic S31, R731, and R2131 3-burner cooking stoves. The saddle valve securing bolt may be overtightened, possibly damaging the o-ring seal and causing a continuous gas leak. The potential number of units affected is 500.

A gas leak can increase the risk of a fir which can lead to injury.

Remedy

Dometic service centers will install a remedy kit of gaskets, washers, thread locker bolts, and two round orange labels, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Eclipse customer service at 1-269-342-3184.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).