Why you need an electric bike

Electric bike (aka e-bike) sales have soared over the last few years due to their rise in popularity. Undoubtedly you have seen RVers cruising around the campground this past summer. As the survey below shows, some RVtravel.com readers already own one, some are thinking about it and some have no interest.

Why owning an electric bike is so popular

They are for everyone: Electric bikes allow people of all abilities (including aging RVers) to explore their surroundings without being hampered by hills or headwinds. You ride it much like you ride a normal bicycle, but with less effort, pedaling as much or as little as you want. With an electric bike, you can fully enjoy and appreciate where you’re riding without becoming fatigued.

Great for rebuilding muscles: Pedal assist electric bikes allow you to choose the amount of exercise you put into it. Start easy and slowly turn down the power assist as you build muscle.

Convenient: No need to unhook the tow vehicle or dinghy: State and National Parks often have much to see and do away from the campground, but limited parking. With an electric bike you can leave the tow vehicle or dinghy at the campsite and park “up front” at popular viewpoints, trailheads and attractions.

Skip the tram or shuttle bus: As noted above, due to limited parking, many National Parks require visitors to leave their motor vehicles in distant parking lots and tour the park via shuttles. With an electric bike, you can skip crowded shuttles and tour the park on your schedule. Added bonus: You won’t be exposed to germs and viruses found in the shuttles.

Enjoy bike riding with the family: Take the grandkids camping and enjoy a bike ride around the campground or points of interest with them. An e-bike assures you can keep up with the energetic young ones.

Go farther: Electric bikes allow you to travel farther than you would on a conventional bike.

RV rallies and conventions: An e-bike is a great option for getting around at large rallies or RV conventions.

No endorsement is required like with a motorcycle.

They are not complicated: Electric bikes are easy to operate and understand. Many offer an LED read out showing the battery state of charge, remaining range, recharging status and more.

Senior Health benefits: Studies show that riding an electric bike can help seniors with balance, cognitive skills, preventing disease and more.

Provide access to areas where other conventional motor vehicles aren’t allowed: Many land agencies permit electric bikes to travel the same places regular bicycles are allowed. In most cases this means you can pedal right past the “No Motorized Vehicles” sign. This is huge for seniors that like to explore distant points of interest down trails open to conventional bikes where steep hills, sand or other impediments might otherwise deter them. Note: Classifications of electric bikes vary. Some might be allowed on select trails while others aren’t. (See below.)

Classifications of E-Bikes

Classifications of electric bikes vary by state and land agency. Know the rules where you plan to use one. Following is an example from the author’s home state of Washington.

How does Washington state define what an e-bike is?

“The state of Washington (WA) defines electric bicycles as ‘electric-assisted bicycles.’ The electric bike must have two or three fully operational pedals for human propulsion and the electric motor must be no more than 750 W. Electric bicycles are classified as Class 1, Class 2, or Class 3 as defined below:

Class 1 electric-assisted bicycle means an electric-assisted bicycle in which the motor provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of 20 mph.

Class 2 electric-assisted bicycle means an electric-assisted bicycle in which the motor may be used exclusively to propel the bicycle and is not capable of providing assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of 20 mph.

Finally, Class 3 electric-assisted bicycle means an electric-assisted bicycle in which the motor provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches the speed of 28 mph and is equipped with a speedometer.”

Where to ride an electric bike

As mentioned above, where you can legally ride an e-bike on non-motorized vehicle trails varies among states, land agencies and classifications.

Luckily, for RVers that enjoy biking trails in our National Parks, laws regulating electric bikes were adopted in 2019 by the Department of the Interior. The 2019 ruling reclassified electric bikes from gas-powered motorized vehicles to non-motorized bikes. All three classes of electric bikes are currently allowed. Prior to the adoption of the 2019 rules, electric bikes were not permitted to ride on bike trails in any National Park. Fortunately, the Department of the Interior decided that electric bikes are a great choice of travel based on the following points:

E-bikes make bicycle travel more accessible and efficient because they allow bicyclists to travel farther with less effort.

E-bikes provide expanded options for visitors who wish to ride a bicycle but may be limited because of physical fitness, age, disability, or convenience.

When used as an alternative to gasoline- or diesel-powered modes of transportation, e-bikes can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel consumption, improve air quality, and support active modes of transportation for park staff and visitors.

Like traditional bicycles, e-bikes can decrease traffic congestion, reduce demand for vehicle parking spaces, and increase the number and visibility of cyclists on the road.

Rules vary among State Parks, but they typically favor e-bikes over alternatives like gas-powered scooters. An example of Washington State Park’s electric bike regulations is shown below.

