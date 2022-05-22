Electric trucks are here (maybe), but will they be relevant for RVers?

A decade ago, a modern electric pickup truck seemed far into the future. Rivian changed the landscape in September 2011 when its first production R1T debuted.

The company’s founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe, started the company as Mainstream Motors in 2009, but briefly changed the name to Avera Automotive and then to its current name, Rivian, in 2011.

The vehicle’s name comes from the Indian River in Florida, where Scaringe spent much of his youth exploring in his rowboat. Rivian’s all-electric R1T truck and R1S SUV debuted as prototypes at the 2018 LA Auto Show.

Like other electric truck manufacturers, Rivian’s efforts were affected by COVID-19. Some startups like Bollinger, whose prototypes were prominently featured at auto shows, have faded away or switched to hiatus mode.

Still, within the next three years, 15 current manufacturers have EV trucks planned for their unveiling.

What’s unknown about any of the current or future EV trucks is how they will perform towing RVs.

Here are 15 electric trucks scheduled for their consumer debuts by the end of 2025. (Vehicles listed with hyperlinks have been reported on by RVtravel.com.)

1. RAM 1500 electric truck

2. Tesla Cybertruck

3. Rivian R1T

4. GMC Hummer EV

5. Chevy Silverado

6. GMC Sierra electric truck

7. Ford F-150 Lightning

8. 2025 Ford

9. Ford Ranger

10. Toyota Tacoma EV

11. Hyundai

12. Bespoke Kia

13. Strategic Kia

14. Audi electric truck

15. VW Amarok Electric

16. Scout (VW Group brand)

Here are the electric trucks that have failed or whose futures are stalled:

1. Bollinger Motors

2. Canoo

3. Lordstown Motors

4. Nikola

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT1053b