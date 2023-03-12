Saturday, March 11, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesJust for fun
Just for fun

This fake RVer needs help to keep her enchiladas from spoiling

By Chuck Woodbury
0
Millie

By Chuck Woodbury
Forgive me for being silly, but I just had to share this with you. On last Wednesday’s live Talkin’ RV Tech webinar with Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson, from the director’s chair I sprung a surprise. I told them I had a video question from a viewer named Millie, who needed advice about how to fix her RV refrigerator, which had gone bad.

What I did not tell them was that the “viewer” was actually a woman created with artificial intelligence. I added the background, and wrote the words that “Millie” spoke. Watch Dave and Dustin as they see and hear Millie for the first time. They don’t show much emotion at first, but then they realize that something is goofy about the young woman.

Millie does not exist. She is based on a real person, but what you see and hear in this video is pure digital, created with AI.

The video is about one minute long. It will automatically repeat. To silence Millie, just hit the pause button and she will be quiet. Feel free to leave a comment.

CLICK THE PLAY BUTTON TO START

##RVT1095

Previous article
Fact or Fiction? If you see these on your RV, do not use it in winter!

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE