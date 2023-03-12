This fake RVer needs help to keep her enchiladas from spoiling

By Chuck Woodbury

Forgive me for being silly, but I just had to share this with you. On last Wednesday’s live Talkin’ RV Tech webinar with Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson, from the director’s chair I sprung a surprise. I told them I had a video question from a viewer named Millie, who needed advice about how to fix her RV refrigerator, which had gone bad.

What I did not tell them was that the “viewer” was actually a woman created with artificial intelligence. I added the background, and wrote the words that “Millie” spoke. Watch Dave and Dustin as they see and hear Millie for the first time. They don’t show much emotion at first, but then they realize that something is goofy about the young woman.

Millie does not exist. She is based on a real person, but what you see and hear in this video is pure digital, created with AI.

The video is about one minute long. It will automatically repeat. To silence Millie, just hit the pause button and she will be quiet. Feel free to leave a comment.

CLICK THE PLAY BUTTON TO START

