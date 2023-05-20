Enjoy camping ambiance with creative camp lighting

RV travel and staying in campgrounds does not have to mean exposure to harsh party lights. At least not at your campsite. You may miss soft natural lighting and a cozy ambiance as night falls. By harkening back to the natural light sources of old, you can create a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Cozy camp lighting

Solo Stoves

The Solo Mesa and Ranger 2.0 stainless-steel stoves provide a safe, clean, and smoke-free wood-burning fireplace for campfires. I have used all the Solo Stove fireplaces and appreciate the clean-burning, smoke-free fire and the ability to set it where I want it instead of being limited to a fixed campfire pit. While boondocking, the Solo fireplaces also provide the additional safety of a contained fire.

Solo Mesa

The Solo Mesa is a table-top fire container that creates the perfect ambiance, whether you’re enjoying a late-night meal, reading, or working.

Solo Ranger 2.0

The Solo Ranger 2.0, meanwhile, is a stainless-steel fire container with a uniquely engineered design that makes it clean-burning and smoke-free. Everyone loves campfires, and the Solo Ranger is a small, easily packable portable fire pit that provides firelight to illuminate your surroundings without the nuisance of smoke. Solo offers several different sizes of wood-burning camp fireplaces, including the small Ranger, the mid-sized Yukon, and the largest, Bonfire.

More traditional old-school camp lamps and lanterns are the best for lighting that creates a traditional camp atmosphere. There are many examples, but I use a combination of vintage lanterns, as well as LG lamps, and oil lamps.

Fire Maple Orange Gas Lantern

Fire Maple is a company that specializes in quality bushcraft and camping gear.

The Orange Gas Lantern is a gas light that can bathe your campsite in natural light. Its warm relaxing glow is much more pleasant than any harsh LED artificial light.

The Orange Gas Lantern travels in an included hard case that protects the lamp while traveling. The lamp connects to a Coleman-style propane canister using a Fire Maple LPG adapter.

Firefly Camping Gas Lantern

The Fire Maple Firefly Gas Lantern is another good option that provides a more rustic feel and a soft, yellowish light that can cast a warm glow around your campsite, making it perfect for those quiet, serene evenings under the stars.

Garrett Wade Navy Style Oil Lamps

Nothing beats a brass nautical-style oil table lamp for nostalgic retro styling and artistic elegance. Garrett Wade offers a perfect example of this lamp type.

In terms of inside RV lighting, you can also enhance the interior design of your space to optimize lighting. Painting your RV kitchen cabinets white, for instance, can brighten up your living area and amplify the effects of your camp lighting.

Creating a comforting evening ambiance with camp lighting isn’t just about illuminating your surroundings; it’s also about crafting a space that reflects your personal style and enhances your overall RV living experience. The right lighting—inside and out—can transform your RV into a place where you’re happy to relax and spend your evenings enjoying the peace and tranquility of nature.

You can create a cozy, inviting atmosphere by thoughtfully choosing and positioning your camp lighting. The right lighting can go a long way in enhancing your camping experience.

