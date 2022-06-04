Saturday, June 4, 2022

RV Recalls

Escape recalls some trailers for cracked LP quick connect fittings

By RV Travel
Escape Trailer is recalling certain 2021-2022 Escape 17, 19, 21, and 5.0TA travel trailers. The quick disconnect fittings in the LP gas system may be cracked, causing a gas leak.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the quick disconnects, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 15, 2022. Owners may contact Escape Trailer’s customer service at 1-604-703-1650.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

