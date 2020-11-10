Escapees cancel annual Escapade rally set for March

The 60th Escapees Escapade rally, scheduled for Tucson in March 2021, has been canceled due to Covid-19 concerns. The club hopes it can still hold the event in 2021, from July 18 to 23 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

“We’re really excited that the Sweetwater Events Complex has been able to fit us into their busy summer schedule and we’re hopeful that the Escapade we had planned in 2020 may still move forward,” wrote event directors Duane & Jean Mathes.

Escapade is the largest and most extensive gathering of the Escapees club. Besides visiting with fellow members, those who attend can attend a wide variety of seminars, social gatherings and enjoy nightly entertainment.

The Escapees is the second largest RV club behind FMCA with members spanning a wide age range, most from Millennials to Baby Boomers. The fastest-growing segment of the club is the Xscapers lifestyle group who are younger than the older Baby Boomer crowd which make up the bulk of the membership.

While many Escapee club members are retired, a growing number work full-time or part-time from the road—doing anything from camp-hosting to writing to software development, and everything in between. Today’s sophisticated options for mobile internet make it possible to stay connected and work remotely from almost anywhere.

Future Escapades are scheduled for:

• 61st Escapade, June 19-24, 2022, Lebanon, TN (near Nashville).

• 62nd Escapade, March 19-24, 2023, Tucson, AZ.

Learn more about Escapees.