Essay: The reason boondocking is discouraged on our public lands

Dispersed camping (“boondocking”) refers to camping outside designated campgrounds. It is a preferred camping mode for many RVers who prefer to avoid the hassle and price of designated commercial campgrounds. Boondocking is a more secluded and natural camping experience at a lower cost and with fewer regulations than campground camping. However, with this lack of structure comes a greater risk of environmental damage and safety hazards, including wildfires. And therein lie the principal arguments against boondocking.

Public forest lands, managed by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Army Corps of Engineers (COE), and the states, are typically the places where people go to enjoy dispersed camping. There are more than 640 million acres of public land in the USA.

The U.S. federal agencies managing this land do so under a mandate to safeguard the lands and make them available for use by the public. But the latter mandate is often subordinated to the former. Public land agencies too often view public use of the land as an inherent risk. Unfortunately, the bureaucrats have a valid argument when it comes to, say, the increased risk of devastating wildfires.

Risk of other environmental abuses

Dispersed camping also increases the risk of other environmental abuses. These include littering and the destruction of vegetation and critical wildlife habitat. Campers may also thoughtlessly leave behind personal belongings such as tents, sleeping bags, clothing, and refuse. RVtravel.com recently reported on a Colorado case where land management law-enforcement officers had to dispose of more than 3,000 pounds of detritus left behind by campers who overstayed the limit on public lands.

To mitigate these affronts to the primitive, undefiled forest lands, the U.S. Forest Service has implemented guidelines for dispersed camping, including fire restrictions, waste management policies, and rules for using portable stoves and campfires. Unfortunately, thoughtless boondockers may fail to follow these guidelines. In contrast, it is the campers’ responsibility to be aware of and adhere to the policies put in place for their own safety and the preservation of the public lands.

Wildfires

Getting back to fires, arguably the most significant hazard to human and wildlife safety in the wilderness areas, this risk cannot be denied during any dry seasons or with high wind conditions. Human-caused fires are often the result of campers failing to extinguish campfires properly, improperly disposing of cigarettes, or using stoves or lanterns in hazardous conditions. These types of fires can (and usually do) quickly spread. Any fire that escapes a firepit or ring to become a wildfire is out of the control of the camper and, more often than not, will devastate vast areas of land and wildlife habitat.

To reduce the inherent risks of dispersed camping, it is important for campers to educate themselves on safe camping practices and to be mindful of their actions while in the wilderness, including properly extinguishing campfires, properly disposing of waste and food, and respecting wildlife and their habitats. Campers can take steps to minimize their impact on the environment by choosing spots that have been used and by avoiding camping in sensitive areas such as near streams or wetlands. They can also reduce the amount of waste they produce by bringing reusable plates, cups, and utensils and properly disposing of their waste.

Manage dispersed camping

For their part, the U.S. Forest Service, the BLM, COE, and state land agencies need to provide adequate resources for managing dispersed camping as well as to enforce regulations that protect the environment and public safety—and not by the simple expedient of discouraging dispersed camping. This includes providing adequate waste management facilities, enforcing fire restrictions, and educating campers on safe camping practices.

Dispersed camping provides an enriching outdoor experience but also comes with a certain risk. These risks include the risk of fire, environmental abuses, and a decrease in biodiversity. Boondocking campers must educate themselves on safe camping practices and take steps to minimize their impact on the environment. By working together, individual campers and public land agencies can ensure that future generations can enjoy the beauty of public forest lands while preserving their natural beauty and health.

