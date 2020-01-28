Expo, classes set for RV technicians and inspectors

From a press release

ATHENS, Texas – The National RV Training Academy will host an educational event and supplier showcase here in April to train RV technicians and inspectors. A total of 18 educational and social events are already planned starting April 7 with a three-day class conducted by Spartan Chassis and concluding April 24 with dinner at a local restaurant.

Techs and inspectors can take advantage of all training activities; however, the core event is a 2.5-day expo April 17 to 19 at the Big Red Schoolhouse. The expo will feature specialized presentations from certified RV technicians and inspectors, plus classes taught by several industry supplier firms, including Aqua-Hot, Dometic, Lippert Components, MORryde and Truma.

“This event helps RV technicians and inspectors by providing the continuing education they need to maintain certification,” said Terry Cooper, NRVTA president. “It is an excellent opportunity for people to complete quite a few classes in a compact period of time.” “In addition to several hours of training, we will release details of a new mobile tech certification program during the event to our attendees,” he added. “If someone is considering a new business as a mobile tech or inspector, now is the time to jump into this industry.”

The cost to attend the expo is $299 for RV technicians and inspectors. A spouse or guest can be added for $99. The price includes dinner on April 17 plus access to technical and business development classes designed to help grow and manage mobile service and inspection businesses. Topics include new developments with batteries, RV refrigeration and fluid analysis as well as marketing and search engine optimization.

Vendor training

Several RV suppliers will offer specialized training in April, including:

1. Spartan Chassis Training April 7 to 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During 24 hours of instruction, students learn about chassis maintenance and inspection, Spartan electrical systems, air systems, air tank drain procedure, and Department of Transportation isolation tests. They also learn about different types of braking systems, suspension and ride height, leveling equipment, digital dashes and push-button starting as well as tire pressure monitoring systems. Tuition is $500 per person and graduates receive 24 continuing education units (CEUs) toward recertification.

2. Lippert Components Technical Institute April 13 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open to people registered for the NRVTA Expo, students learn about OneControl monitoring equipment, Ground Control and hydraulic levelers, SlimRack and Schwintek slideout mechanisms, and other common Lippert products. Tuition is $45 per person, which includes lunch both days. Graduates receive 16 CEUs.

3. Dometic Advanced Training Academy April 22 and 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The course will focus on the operation of a variety of Dometic equipment as well as accurate diagnosis of common issues. Classes feature technical discussions, troubleshooting and hands-on training. Conducted in four modules, students can select air conditioners, refrigeration, furnaces and water heaters at a cost of $75 per module. Upon successful completion, students can earn up to 16 CEUs, depending upon the number of modules selected.

Information concerning classes offered by Aqua-Hot, MORryde and Truma can be found at nrvtaexpo.com.

Advanced training

NRVTA will also conduct three advanced training courses for RV inspectors and technicians during April, including:

1. Level 2 advanced inspector training April 13 to 17

Open to current Level 1 inspectors, training focuses on risk management, general business procedures, and using National RV Inspectors Association proprietary software. The trainer will guide students through steps to complete a thorough inspection. The final exam will require students to conduct two full inspections on both a motorhome and a towable RV. Tuition is $1,145 plus tools to conduct fluid analysis, and graduates receive 16 CEUs.

2. Advanced technician training on air conditioners and heat pumps April 13 to 16

Open to graduates of the RV Basic Maintenance course, the training reviews operation of Dometic and Coleman equipment, as well as thermostats and temperature control devices used in RVs today. The class includes hands-on labs to troubleshoot compressors, fan motors, capacitors, starter relays, thermal protection switches, thermistors, reversing valves and other components. Tuition is $1,500 plus tools, and graduates receive 35 CEUs.

3. Advanced technician training on RV absorption refrigerators April 20 to 23

Open to graduates of the RV Basic Maintenance course, students will review the operation of Dometic and Norcold brand absorption refrigerators. They will learn component identification, troubleshooting and repair procedures for temperature controls, circuit boards, heating elements, LP gas ignitions, airflow issues, switches, and cooling coils. Tuition is $1,500 plus tools, and graduates receive 35 CEUs.

There are registration limits on some courses, so the NRVTA staff encourages people to sign up quickly for the classes. Lodging is full at the Texan RV Park, which is adjacent to the training center. However, the staff is maintaining a waiting list for people interested in accommodations. There are several affordable lodging options still available within 20

minutes from NRVTA.

For more information about any of the training opportunities available at the NRVTA Expo, visit www.nrvtaexpo.com or email info@nrvta.com or call 903-386-0444.