Saturday, May 20, 2023

Lifestyles

Fact or Fiction? Propane gas has no odor

By Dave Helgeson
Propane stink

RV blogs, social media groups and You Tube videos have exploded over the past couple of years. Some provide great information, others questionable information and some downright bad information. Can you tell the difference? In this regular column we will post a question based on information we find online. You can then test your RV prowess by seeing how your answer compares with our experts.

Today’s Question

Is the following statement fact or fiction? “Propane gas has no odor.”
What do you think?

Dave Helgeson
Dave Helgeson has been around travel trailers his entire life. His grandparents and father owned an RV dealership long before the term “RV” had been coined. He has served in every position of an RV dealership with the exception of bookkeeping. Dave served as President of a local chapter of the RVDA (Recreational Vehicle Dealers Association), was on the board of advisors for the RV Technician Program of a local technical college and was a board member of the Manufactured Home and RV Association. He and his wife Cheri operated their own RV dealership for many years and for the past 29 years have managed RV shows. Dave presents seminars at RV shows across the country and was referred to as "The foremost expert on boondocking" by the late Gary Bunzer, "The RV Doctor". Dave and his wife are currently on their fifth travel trailer with Dave doing all the service, repair and modifications on his own unit.
Fact or Fiction? Propane gas has no odor (ANSWER)
Has ‘greedflation’ taken over RV campgrounds?

