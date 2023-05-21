RV blogs, social media groups and You Tube videos have exploded over the past couple of years. Some provide great information, others questionable information and some downright bad information. Can you tell the difference? In this regular column we will post a question based on information we find online. You can then test your RV prowess by seeing how your answer compares with our experts.

Today’s Question

Is the following statement fact or fiction? “Propane gas has no odor.”

*Paraphrased/condensed from (this source)

What do you think?

##RVT1105