Fact or Fiction: RV tires tend to lose pressure at high altitudes

RV blogs, social media groups and YouTube videos have exploded over the past couple of years. Some provide great information, others questionable information and some downright bad information. Can you tell the difference? In this regular column, we will post a question based on information we find online. You can then test your RV prowess by seeing how your answer compares with our experts.

Today’s Question

Is the following statement fact or fiction? When traveling at high altitudes, RV tires tend to lose pressure in the thin air.

*Paraphrased/condensed from (this source)

What do you think?

Click here to view the answer.

##RVT1117