Factor in fire safety when deciding on Lithium RV batteries

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Thinking about the possibility of using Lithium-ion batteries in your RV? Here’s one more factor to put into the equation: Fire safety. The National Transportation Safety Board has released a report regarding a fatal 2018 Florida crash involving a Tesla Model S electric vehicle.

Police reports say the 18-year-old driver rocketed through a 25 mph speed limit area doing 116 mph. The man lost control of the electric vehicle in a curve, crashing it, and losing his own life and that of a front-seat passenger. Another passenger was ejected from the back seat (not wearing a seat belt) and survived the crash despite multiple broken bones. Investigators say the direct cause of death to the front seat occupants was the ensuing fire, fueled by the burning Lithium-ion batteries.

First responders arrived four minutes after the first crash report came in. On arrival they reported intense heat and electrical arcing. The company poured on nearly 300 gallons of water and firefighting foam, and the battery fire went out, but reignited twice. Still another fire broke out when the remains of the car where being loaded on a tow truck.

What caused the reignition of the battery? Lithium-ion battery technology provides an oxygen supply, making fires extremely difficult to put out. Some sources suggest using water to fight a Lithium-metal battery fire is counterproductive as lithium reacts with water and may actually make the fire worse. At this point it appears a Class-D fire extinguisher is the only recommended common extinguishing agent available to battle such fires effectively.

Lighter weight? Yes. More power to the pound indeed. But consider fire safety before putting Li-ion batteries in your RV.