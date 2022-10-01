Why fall is the best time to vacation in your RV

Summertime! The word itself evokes visions of vacations. After all, the summer months are the time when most folks venture out for travel and exploration. Just because the summer is traditionally vacation time doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the best for everyone. If you can travel in the fall, you may find more enjoyment than you ever imagined. Here are a few reasons why fall just may be the best time to vacation in your RV.

Fall RV travel means fewer crowds

Tired of waiting in line to see that exhibit or get seated in a restaurant? Chances are that fall wait times will be less than in the summertime. Fewer travelers also mean less traffic on the roadways.

You may discover that it’s a bit easier to make reservations at a campground if you aren’t competing with families traveling with kids. We’ve found that because most children are back in school, we meet folks that are similar in age to us. Not only that, but often their interests coincide with ours, as well.

Cooler temperatures and less humidity

Yes, summertime means sunny days, but those days are often hot and humid. Travel in the autumn and you just might enjoy perfect temperatures. In most places, the humidity will also be less than in the summer.

The cooler temps will make for more comfortable hiking, fishing, biking, golfing, or other favorite outdoor sports you enjoy.

Special fall events

You can participate in events particular to the autumn season if you plan to take your RV out traveling in the fall. Just think! Apple picking and pumpkin patches. Oktoberfests and winery tours. You won’t find those activities in the summertime. No, siree! In fact, here’s a list of a few fun Oktoberfests coming up.

If you enjoy viewing wildlife, you might want to plan an RV trip to see migrating birds, elk bugling, and more. Bow hunting is also available in many areas during the autumn months. (Check local hunting regulations and be sure to get a hunting license.)

Fall colors

Another bonus! All the uniquely “fall activities” can be enjoyed with colorful fall trees serving as a backdrop to your fall RV travel adventures. Brilliant red, yellow, and orange leaves will make your trip photos pop.

Sports

If you love baseball or football, fall is the perfect time to travel and watch your favorite team. Or watch them on your RV’s outdoor television with a side of s’mores.

Reduced fuel prices for fall RV travel?

Typically, fuel prices fall as summer winds down. This year? Well, maybe not so much. But even a few cents off is enough encouragement for me to say “yes” to an autumn trip.

How about you? Do you like to travel during the fall? Tell us why in the comments below.

