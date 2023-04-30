How observing pavement helped create a retailing empire

I doubt you have heard of Leon Levine. You might have if you were an executive in the retail industry. At age 22, back in 1959, Mr. Levine founded Family Dollar, a discount chain store in rural low-income areas. RVers who have spent much time on the road have likely shopped at the stores. Often, they are the only place to buy basic necessities for miles around.

The company is now under the Dollar Tree umbrella. Together, the two chains operate more than 16,000 stores in 49 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces. Family Dollar operates 8,293 of them, which is more than 3,658 more stores than Walmart.

Mr. Levine died three weeks ago at age 85. I learned about him in the Wall Street Journal, which ran an obituary.

I loved a vignette about him as reported by the Journal. It inspired me. And it made me laugh (in amazement) at the young man’s creativity. More in a moment.

I don’t know how many biographies, autobiographies and case studies I have read through the years about successful people and companies, whether in business, science, publishing or politics. It’s hundreds. With rare exceptions, the people were all innovative, motivated, ambitious, determined and highly creative. They saw opportunity where others did not, and then found a way to satisfy it. In business, Ray Croc saw “hamburgers”, Harland Sanders saw “chicken” and Sam Walton saw weakness in Kmart.

Leon Levine took action

Mr. Levine saw the opportunity (according to the Family Dollar website) to “offer his customers a variety of high-quality, good-value merchandise for under $2.” But he didn’t just see opportunity, he took action.

But where to locate his stores? Ray Kroc, founder of McDonald’s, would fly around potential locations in a small airplane. Nothing wrong with that. Mr. Levine’s answer was to also look down, but from ground level. He looked at streets. Specifically, he looked at pavement.

Now, how could that possibly tell him anything about where to open a store? Pause for a moment to think about it. I doubt you will guess correctly.

Looking at pavement

As I said, Mr. Levine looked at pavement to help him choose locations for a new store.

He observed the pavement to see if there were signs of oil stains! The more stains, he figured, the more cars in the area that were driven by people who could not afford to fix leaks, in other words “low income people,” his target customers!

How do some people, like Mr. Levine in this case, see clues and/or opportunity where others do not?

In conclusion

The reason I tell you this story, I suppose, is because the story of Mr. Levine inspired me. People who do amazing things inspire me. People who see opportunity and do more than just talk about it inspire me. Most people are just talkers.

The RV industry could use some people like that. Is there another “Leon Levine” in the crowd?

