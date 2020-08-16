Are you kidding? $400,000 for an RV site? Yup!

At Desert Shores Motorcoach Resort in Indio, California, the average RV site goes for $400,000. No, that’s not rent. You buy your little plot of earth. All guests at Desert Shores sleep in their motorhomes, but each of those lots also has a villa. Each measures between 1,200 and 1,800 square feet and has its own pool, hot tub and patio.

Indoors, space opens up to a kitchen, a great room, a bathroom, and a garage.

Don’t show up in your $20,000 travel trailer and ask to stay. You can’t.. Most folks here have half million dollar motor coaches. You think that’s expensive? That’s chump change. Some residents spent as much as three million on their rigs! And if your RV doesn’t have an engine, don’t even think about staying. No fifth wheels or travel trailers. If that’s you, then head across the tracks to the low-rent district.

Guests also have access to a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, pool, spa, kitchen, ballroom, fitness center, tennis courts, a dog park and enhanced security.

“Our guests are primarily snowbirds from colder states, and most are self-made husband-and-wife duos who have built small businesses together,” said Darren Leigh Smith, Desert Shores’ Broker. “All of the hard work they put in affords them the time to enjoy life away from work more. They come to Desert Shores because of the extra space we provide with our large lots and casitas, which allows them to invite their kids and grandkids to visit, which can be hard to do with typical RV resorts.”

Photos courtesy of Desert Shores. Information from Business Insider is referenced.