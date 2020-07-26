Farewell to RVer favorites Chevy Spark, Honda Fit

By James Raia

Two entry-level cars popular for flat towing — the Chevrolet Spark and Honda Fit — will cease production after the end of their current 2020 model years.

The Spark, which, for several years, has been the cheapest new car in the United States, joined the Fit perennially among top-10 most-popular entry-level towable vehicles. Manual transmission models were manufacturer-approved for flat towing.

After years in other countries and with different names, the sub-compact Spark debuted in the United States dealerships in August 2012.

After sales of 12,385 in its first year, yearly sales peaked at 35,511 in 2016. Sales declined sharply for the next two years but jumped nearly 10,000 last year to 31,281.

The Fit, also a subcompact, was unveiled in the U.S. in 2006 as a 2007 model. The Fit was praised for its space efficiency. With its centrally located fuel tank and compact rear suspension design, the Fit has an ultra-low load floor, folding rear seats and superior versatility. Its manual transmission models are also manufacturer-approved for recreational towing.

After debuting with sales of 27,934 in 2006, the Fit proved exceedingly popular. Within two years, its annual sales nearly tripled to a peak of 79,794. But annual sales have tanked in recent years, with only 35,000 sales in 2018 and 2019.

The Spark and Fit, much like other small and medium-size cars, suffered from consumers’ increasing interests in recreational vehicles and pickup trucks.

