Finding human connection as a solo RVer in 2022

OK, the RVtravel.com editors have tasked me with the assignment of coming up with my favorite RV moment of 2022.

That is a tough question.

It’s not that I lack great moments to choose from. In fact, I have so many great moments, it makes the task even harder (not that I am complaining).

I was blessed to do a whole lot of travel this year, as any of you who followed along on my Long, long RV trip already know.

But it’s not just that. I have lived on the road off and on my entire life and have been a travel writer for much of my adult life. People always ask about my favorite places and I never know how to answer.

That’s because as long as I am traveling pretty much ANYWHERE I am a happy camper. I can always find interesting things to see and do, and I love the constant of nothing being constant.

So I can’t answer this question in one single moment. But I can answer with a category of them. And that is people. Real face-to-face connections with real living people in person. Not on a computer screen.

My RV allows me to connect with people

A lot of people use their RVs to get away from people. What I love most about my RV is that it allows me to connect with people. What I loved most about 2022 were all of those very special connections.

I connected with old friends, with new friends, and with people I had only previously met virtually.

We laughed, we cried, we hugged, we shared.

A lot of these people are what’s known as “bookmark friends.” You may not see them for LONG periods of time, and yet when you reconnect, you pick up right where you left off.

When I was in Arizona, I met up with my friend David, who I had not seen in person since I was 14 years old!

While in Wisconsin, I reconnected with friends like the world’s coolest Meemaw, Lillian Howell, and her son T.J., who I had not seen in more than 30 years.

I connected with my friends John in Virginia and Brian in Maryland. I had not seen either of them for about 20 years.

I met up with my friends Anna, Vicca, Jesse, and Jerry in Portland, then I camped off-grid in Southern Oregon with my other friend John, not far from where my friend Jack took me fishing.

I boondocked near Las Vegas with my friends Diana and Tim, and while in Las Vegas also spent time with Nancy, Marilyn, and Barry.

Six weeks in Chicago

I spent more than six weeks with my good friend Craig, in Chicago, where I also connected with one of the friends who has been in my life the longest, Lee. Even though Lee became a close friend when we were both in our early 20s, I hadn’t seen him in person in about 25 years.

I spent three weeks with my long-time friends Linda and Karen in Colorado, and a month with my best girlfriends Laura and Cara in Northern CA.

I even got to spend a fascinating evening chatting with extraordinary artist Wayne Porter in SD.

And MANY, MANY more.

I spent quality time with family

In addition, I was able to spend quality time with family. I met my nephew Chipper in both Atlantic City, NJ and St. Paul, MN; and my nephew Richard and his wife, Tracy, in Oregon and Washington state. I also got to spend time with my great-niece Madison and close friend Tom (adoptive father of my beloved Budley), in Kansas City.

Sure, the locations of all these meetings were amazing places with attractions and lots to see and do. But it is the people, and how I feel about them, that are most memorable of all.

My life has become unexpectedly isolated as I have aged (despite what it sounds like meeting up with all these people last year). A lot of older, and some younger, friends and family members have sadly died off. Others are simply dead to me.

The result of this is that now, more than ever, I treasure the people in my life who I do love and respect. My RV allows me to connect with them in ways that might not otherwise be possible.

