My 11 favorite RV cleaning products

There are a number of cleaning products that can be effective for use in an RV. I have some favorites that I just can’t do without.

It is always best to check the owner’s manual for specific recommendations for your type of RV and the materials inside it. Remember: Aerosols can set off LP and smoke detectors if sprayed too close to the detector.

My favorite RV cleaning products

All-purpose cleaner: An all-purpose cleaner can be used to clean a variety of surfaces in your RV, including countertops, appliances, and tables. Using an all-purpose cleaner simplifies cleaner selection and saves storage space. Simple Green is my choice for a popular all-purpose cleaner. Microfiber cloths: These are great for cleaning, drying and wiping up messes. It is a good idea to designate ones for different chores as they can hold residue even after washing. Ones used for furniture polish may streak when used on windows. (Read this article about all the different ways to use them in/around your RV.) Glass cleaner: A glass cleaner is helpful for keeping windows, mirrors and headlights clean and streak-free. There are a lot of brands. My old favorite, Sprayway, has been replaced by Armor All glass cleaner. Dish soap: It is impressive how well Dawn dish soap gets out grease and dirt from surfaces and clothes. (Check out these 21 ways to use it.) And if you need to conserve water, try washing your dishes with Dawn Powerwash. Antiseptic wipes: Covid taught me this! I keep a package on the counter and use to wipe down often-touched surfaces and do quick bathroom touch up. Furniture polish: If an RV has a lot of wood surfaces, furniture polish can help clean and protect. Hint: Spray polish on the cloth rather than on the surface to be polished. Overspray can be slick on tile surfaces. Toilet cleaner: Strong household toilet bowl cleaners are not recommended for RV use. The strong chemicals can kill essential enzymes in the black water holding tanks. They can also harm the toilet bowl seal. Our owner’s manual suggests Bar Keepers Friend for toilets and sinks. I usually use just a light spray of all-purpose cleaner in the bowl and use a toilet bowl brush with no harmful effects. Be gentle on plastic toilets as heavy brushing can scratch the surface. Auto wax: Glass and plastic shower doors sparkle and resist spotting with a coat of auto wax after cleaning. I haven’t actually tried auto wax yet, but other RVers swear by it. Scrubbing Bubbles and Clean Shower: My personal favorite for getting soap scum off shower walls and faucets. Worth the extra space they take to store. If I had to choose just one it would be Scrubbing Bubbles. Stainless steel cleaner: A stainless steel cleaner can be used to keep appliances and other metal surfaces shiny and fingerprint-free. Good on our microwave too. My husband uses it on his bike and on the chrome on our motorhome. Swiffer ® Wetjet™: Works well for tile, vinyl and laminate floors. Although it’s a bit bulky to store, it makes quick work of cleaning floors. I use the hardwood pads to soak up water quicker.

Read the labels

It is important to read the labels on cleaning products and follow the instructions for use carefully. Some products may be harmful to certain surfaces or materials, and it is important to use them only as directed.

Read the owner’s manual, too, for both recommendations on cleaning products and cautions.

These are my favorites. If you have a favorite cleaner (or cleaners) please share it with us in the comments below.

