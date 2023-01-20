What are your favorite RV YouTube channels?

After serving as RVtravel.com’s “video editor” for the last 6 months or so, I have probably watched more RV YouTube videos than nearly anyone.

I thought it would be fun to come up with picks of the best RV YouTube channels of 2022. BUT, then I thought it would be even more fun to get your opinions too. Yours may or may not match mine, and we may all learn about some new RV YouTube resources.

To share, fill out the form and in addition to MY picks, we will feature the Reader’s Choice favorites too.

We’ll do a follow-up article with my best YouTube picks and the most popular picks from our readers.

To participate, please fill out the form below (DO NOT ANSWER IN THE COMMENTS ON THIS PAGE). Feel free to fill out some or all of these categories:

Nomination categories for best RV YouTube channels:

Best all-around RV YouTube channel – in other words, your #1 favorite RV YouTube channel of all.

Best RV remodeling and/or restoring YouTube channel.

Best RV repair and maintenance YouTube channel.

Best RV reviews YouTube channel.

Best RV lifestyle YouTube channel.

Best travel-centric RV YouTube channel.

Best budget RV YouTube channel.

Please include the category you think the YouTube channel best belongs in.

