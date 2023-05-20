FCC rejects Dish Network 5G plan that would interfere with Starlink broadband

Starlink prevails in 5G dispute with Dish Network

The latest ruling from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has effectively scuttled Dish Network’s ambitious 5G plan over concerns that it could significantly interfere with the operations of Starlink’s broadband services. Members of the FCC voted 4-0 not to authorize ground-based mobile service in the 12.2-12.7 GHz band that is used by Starlink customer terminals.

Starlink, the pioneering project launched by SpaceX, provides global broadband service through a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites. The FCC determined that Dish Network’s proposed 5G service plan would interfere with Starlink’s satellite operations.

Interference shown in Dish Network use of 12GHz frequency band

Starlink uses the 12 GHz band for communication between its satellites and ground-based user terminals. SpaceX emphasized concerns that Dish’s proposed use of the spectrum would cause significant interference with its services, potentially disrupting internet access for Starlink’s customers.

The FCC’s decision to deny Dish Network’s plan illustrates the regulatory challenge of managing a finite resource amid the growing demands of various technology initiatives. It also highlights the importance of maintaining the functional integrity of satellite-based broadband services like Starlink, which provides internet access to remote and underserved regions worldwide.

Victory for Starlink and is customers

This ruling is a victory for Starlink and the global community that benefits from its services. By protecting the 12 GHz band from potential interference, the FCC is preserving the possibility of global, accessible internet service, which is crucial for bridging the digital divide.

In the evolving telecommunications landscape, allocating resources, like the 12 GHz band, is more critical than ever. As this case demonstrates, striking the right balance between innovation and fair competition is an ongoing challenge for federal regulators.

“This landmark decision also highlights the need for all stakeholders – companies, regulators, and the public – to engage in open, constructive dialogue about the best use of our shared resources. By doing so, we can ensure that technology serves its ultimate purpose: to connect and uplift us all.” Starlink said.

Starlink appealed to its subscribers last June, urging them to contact the FCC in opposition to the Dish Network plan. “Dish has been attempting to claim new rights to the 12 GHz band, which is the spectrum you currently use to download content with Starlink. Despite technical studies dating back as far as 2016 that refute the basis of their claims, Dish has employed paid lobbyists who are attempting to mislead the FCC with faulty analysis in hopes of obscuring the truth.”

Starlink said that the Dish plan would make “Starlink unusable for most Americans.”

The FCC said it “declined to authorize two-way, high-powered terrestrial mobile use due to a significant risk of harmful interference to existing and emergent services, particularly in the growing satellite broadband market.”

Starlink thanked its subscribers in a Tweet and said, “…the FCC voted to protect high-speed satellite Internet users from harmful interference.”

Related:

Amazon’s satellite internet Project Kuiper ramping up. Trouble for Starlink?

##RVT1105b