February RV shipments continue to decline

The RV Industry Association’s (RVIA) February survey of manufacturers shows that RV shipments ended the month with 36,421 wholesale shipments, a decrease of 15.4% from the 43,038 units shipped last February.

The decline, though significant, paled to the decline for January, when RV shipments ended the month down 39.8 percent with 25,540 wholesale shipments compared to 42,441 the previous January.

Shipments the month before, in December were off 21.7 percent. Total shipments for 2018 ended with 483,672 units, down 4.1% compared to the 504,599 units in 2017.

In February, towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, totaled 31,876 units for the month, a decrease of 15% compared to last February’s total of 37,481 units.

Motorhomes finished the month with 4,545 units, down 18.2% compared to the February 2018 total of 5,557 units.