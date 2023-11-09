Federal judge denies injunction to stop BLM deforestation in NV

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM)’s contentious initiative to remove pinyon-juniper forests over an expanse of more than 380,000 acres in Nevada has ignited a conflict between federal management agency and environmental preservation interests. The extensive clearing adjacent to the Great Basin National Park has raised alarms due to its potential impact on the region’s biodiversity and RV boondocking.

Opponents, including environmental groups, have sued the BLM over the plan, which BLM calls the South Spring Valley and Hamlin Valley Watersheds Restoration Project. The plaintiffs maintain that the project irreparably harms the intrinsic value of these forests, arguing that the pinyon-juniper biome is more than vegetation; it is a complex wildlife habitat. Species such as the Greater Sage-Grouse, mule deer, pygmy rabbits, and pinyon jays rely on this habitat for survival. Disrupting this ecosystem risks a cascade into a series of detrimental effects on these species, altering their natural behaviors and survival rates.

For RVers who seek the solace and beauty of dispersed camping in the Nevada high desert region, deforestation threatens to diminish the aesthetic and ecological value of their experience. Once rich with the deep greens and earthy scents of the pinyon-juniper woodlands, the landscape risks being reduced to barren expanses, bereft of the shade and natural ambiance that campers seek.

Western Watersheds Project, et al., v. U.S. Department of the Interior

Western Watersheds Project and the Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to challenge the massive vegetation removal project near Great Basin National Park, asserting that it violates environmental laws. Motions for injunctive relief and a temporary restraining order were denied by U.S. District Judge Cristina Silva on November 6, 2023, thus allowing the BLM to press ahead with its deforestation plans for now.

“The bureau’s plan would brutalize broad swaths of the sagebrush landscape using bulldozers, chains, mowers, choppers, fire, chainsaws, and chemical herbicides,” said Adam Bronstein, director for Nevada and Oregon for Western Watersheds Project. “This isn’t a ‘treatment,’ it’s more like torture, and the animals that live on this land will have their homes permanently destroyed.”

Sagebrush habitats imperiled

In the lawsuit, plaintiffs claim that the Bureau of Land Management project harms sagebrush habitats. The habitats are already under pressure due to livestock grazing, invasive species, and unnatural fire cycles. Pinyon-juniper forests have been decimated since the mid-1800s by wood collection for building and mining operations.

“Spring Valley is the heart of the eastern Great Basin and a critically important landscape for wildlife and biodiversity. We’re not going to sit by while the Bureau of Land Management drives bulldozers through it,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The BLM has been playing games with inadequate analysis of these projects for years, and now we’re holding this agency accountable for breaking the law.”

I asked the plaintiffs, the Western Watersheds Project and the Center for Biological Diversity, for an update on what further action they may contemplate in halting the BLM project. Scott Lake, the Center for Biological Diversity attorney, said, “We will be taking further action in this case. The court denied our request for a preliminary injunction, which would have forced BLM to pause the project while the case is litigated. However, that was not a decision on the ultimate merit of the legal claims, and it did not resolve the case. All it means is that the project is allowed to go forward while the case is argued.”

The complaint states that the bureau erroneously concluded that the project would have no significant environmental impacts, ignoring the harm to Rocky Mountain elks, pronghorn, mule deer, bighorn sheep, sage-grouse, and sensitive fish and reptiles.

Western Shoshone Native Americans

Generations of Western Shoshone Native Americans have used pinyon pine and juniper trees for food, medicine, and ceremonial purposes. Pinyon pine nuts are a traditional food source for area tribes and a focal point of traditional ways of life. Tribes and their members today maintain ties to historical pine nut gathering locations and hold ceremonies to coincide with the annual pine nut harvest.

Spring Valley is an important cultural landscape for the Western Shoshone, both as a traditional location for gatherings and ceremonies and as a site of conflict during Western settlement. Two Western Shoshone tribal elders, Delaine and Rick Spilsbury, joined the litigation.

“If it looks like deforestation and defoliation, it will eventually be called that,” said Rick Spilsbury. “And only then will this act be seen for what it is: ecocide for agriculture, a scorched earth attack on White Pine County to ultimately take its water, and the destruction of the natural world that supported my people for tens of thousands of years for a short-term gain.”

Thus, the confrontation is not merely over trees but over the soul of the land. The BLM’s plan, perhaps aimed at management or resource utilization, has met with a public holding a more conservationist view, seeing the land as a shared heritage needing protection for future generations. This clash encapsulates a larger question: How do we balance human needs with ecological stewardship? The ongoing lawsuits against BLM’s plan echo this query, stressing the need for a solution that honors the land and its diverse dependents.

Additional information about the BLM’s plan and the potential impact on RVers:

The BLM’s plan to remove the trees is part of a large effort to restore sagebrush habitat in the Great Basin. The BLM has removed millions of acres of pinyon pine and juniper trees in recent years.

The BLM says that the trees will be removed using various methods, including mechanical cutting and limestone chaining.

The BLM says that the project will take several years to complete.

The BLM says that the project will have a minimal impact on public access to public lands. However, some RVers are concerned that removing the trees will make it more difficult to find places to camp.

RVers planning to boondock in Nevada should contact the BLM to get more information about the project and to find out if any areas are closed to public access.

