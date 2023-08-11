Federal judge dismisses deadly ‘overnight RV parking’ lawsuit against Walmart

In August 2019, Roberto Hipolito camped overnight at the back of a Walmart parking lot in Fridley, Minnesota. The next morning, Hipolito cooked breakfast on a portable butane stove. He then put the hot stove in his van, covered it with flammable bedding, moved the van closer to the store entryway next to a car, and entered the store. The van caught fire, and the flames spread to the nearby car in which Essie McKenzie’s two daughters, Ty’rah and Taraji, were sleeping. Both girls were severely burned, and Ty’rah died the following day.

Overnight RV parking lawsuit

Essie McKenzie filed a lawsuit against Walmart asserting claims under Minnesota law for negligence, nuisance, and wrongful death. RVtravel.com reported the case. You can read about it here. There was considerable fear that such a case could compel Walmart to stop allowing RV overnight camping in its parking lots.

However, on May 25, 2023, Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, issued an order dismissing the case against Walmart. The judge’s order stated that Walmart could not have foreseen and, therefore, “did not owe plaintiffs a duty to protect them from the unforeseeable harm they suffered on account of the unforeseeable conduct of Hipolito.”

Roberto Hipolito was not a party to the civil litigation but was criminally sentenced in 2020 to 120 days in jail for starting the fatal fire.

The judge’s order nullified allegations in the lawsuit that Walmart had violated Minnesota state statutes and local ordinances pertaining to monitoring the overnight camping activities, as well as to provide “orderliness and sanitation” because Walmart was not holding out as a campground services provider or trailer park.

The outcome of the litigation is cause for hope that Walmart and other companies that RVers frequent for transient overnight parking, such as Cabela’s and Cracker Barrel, will continue to allow the practice.

