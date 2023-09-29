Federal law enforcement officers deployed on BLM, USFS lands since 1976

Armed LEOs on public lands

On September 21, 2023, RV Travel published a story about the shooting of Brooks Roberts by federal law enforcement officers of the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management in the Payette National Forest of Idaho. Readers responded to the incident with surprise that the Forest Service and BLM even had armed law enforcement officers.

The U.S. government says that as of September 26, 2023, the U.S. Forest Service employs approximately 650 law enforcement personnel nationwide. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) currently has approximately 200 uniformed law enforcement rangers and approximately 70 special agents on staff.

The stated objective of the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations program is to ensure the safety and protection of people, property, and resources in the National Forest System. “Forest Service law enforcement officers are responsible for a wide range of duties, including enforcing federal laws and regulations on National Forest System lands, investigating crimes, responding to emergencies, and educating the public about safety and resource protection.”

The BLM Law Enforcement program is aimed at protecting public lands and resources and ensuring the safety of visitors and employees. According to the BLM, “Law enforcement officers perform a variety of duties, including enforcing federal laws and regulations on BLM-managed lands, investigating crimes, responding to emergencies, and educating the public about safety and resource protection.”

BLM and USFS law enforcement rangers and agents regularly engage with their state and local counterparts to investigate, among other things, wildland arson, mineral resource theft, hazardous materials dumping, archaeological and historical artifact and paleontological theft, and illegal marijuana cultivation. The Bureau also cites a priority of combating the opioid epidemic in local communities and native tribes across the West.

Nationally, the BLM manages over 245 million acres of public lands and 700 million acres of subsurface mineral estate. Public land resources include timber, forage, energy and minerals, recreation areas, wild horse and burro herds, fish and wildlife habitat, wilderness areas and national monuments, and archaeological and paleontological sites. Under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act (FLPMA) of 1976, the Secretary of the Interior is authorized to create a law enforcement body to enforce federal laws and regulations with respect to public lands and their resources. So the FLPMA was the enabling legislation for the cadre of 850 law enforcement personnel pressed into service by the USFS and BLM.

Public lands law enforcement officers’ duties are varied. In the Desert Southwest, officers may spend a considerable amount of time dealing with large numbers of recreational off-highway vehicle users as well as archaeological resources crimes. Officers along the southern border frequently contend with the effects of illegal border crossings and drug smuggling, while officers in urban interface areas encounter a variety of trespass crimes that include arson and hazardous materials dumping, and officers in the northern states regularly deal with illegal marijuana cultivation activities. In all areas, BLM law enforcement officers work in cooperation with local sheriff’s offices, state agencies, and other federal law enforcement agencies.

In addition to the serious crimes committed on often remote public lands, there is the growing problem of dispersed camping and the unhoused. The lure of the public lands draws campers willing to risk a citation for overstaying the typical (and often unenforced) 14-day limit on dispersed camping, and the unhoused with no place else to go. There will be laws broken and that will result in a response by federal law enforcement personnel. They will be armed because few enter the remote national forests or BLM lands unarmed, be they law enforcement personnel or civilians. And so the clashes will, in some instances, turn violent, as was the case in the Payette National Forest this year.

