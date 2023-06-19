How I inspect RV windows and clearance lights

In this video, I’m sharing how I inspect RV windows, lights, and clearance lights. Maintenance is KING with keeping your RV in tiptop shape. By inspecting these areas, you can avoid potential problems down the road. This video will show you how to perform these inspections and help you avoid any potential problems with your RV.

This inspection and advice will apply to all RV manufacturers, makes, and models—especially those with frameless windows.

Join me during this 2019 Grand Design Momentum’s exterior evaluation series, where each video concentrates on different areas of the unit. I will share my tips and tricks on maintenance and repairs.

My DIY suggestions are below. Please make sure to keep up on your maintenance.

DIY product links:

More about groups

These Facebook groups were created to help educate owners about parts, problems, repairs, fixes, and upgrades on RV units. We will be sharing videos that include WHAT’S IN THE SHOP? and SHOP TALK episodes with information on accessories and products that we use and install on the units from the shop.

We try and help as time allows to answer questions and problems. We encourage others to share their experience so we can build a resource page to help everyone.

Please follow us on YouTube, see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Please feel free to share your stories, problems, and upgrades with us so we can build a resource page to help others.

Thank you,

Dustin

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVDT2146