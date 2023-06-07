Where to find your RV’s awning model and serial numbers

An RV owner in one of my Facebook groups asked, “Where can I find the awning model number and serial number?” You can find your awning model number by opening the awning. Then, on the right-hand side, facing the camper, there should be a small tag with the serial number and manufacturer’s model number.

It’s a good idea to take pictures of these awning model numbers and send them to yourself. This information is very important for you to get any replacement parts if needed.

Routine inspection and maintenance are so very important when it comes to awnings.

This is a reminder to check your awning hardware, springs and fabric condition every 4-6 months.

Checklist for RV awning maintenance

Know the fabric. Vinyl and acrylic are the two main types of awning fabric.

– Acrylic fabric is not waterproof, but it is light and breathable, which allows it to dry faster.

– Vinyl fabric is durable and mildew-resistant, but it should never be stored until completely dried. Inspect the fabric regularly for tears. It’s a good idea to closely examine the awning fabric for holes every 3-4 months. This prevents small rips from getting larger and allows for repairs. Clean thoroughly and regularly. We recommend that you hose off your awning every 3-4 months. This prevents dirt from building up and settling in. Secure your awning. Violent wind can wear on awning fabric. To preserve the fabric, it is helpful to secure your awning with a saver clamp or a tie-down kit. You should also ensure that the knobs on the side arms are tightened before every drive. Never leave RV awnings unattended. Make sure you have insurance coverage for awnings.

