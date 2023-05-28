Never lose your cell phone again with these proven methods

“Help me find my lost cell phone!” Those were the panicked words I heard my husband cry out to me a few days ago. After a quick search of the immediate area, I joined him in his panic. Soon, I was also exclaiming out loud: “Help us find the lost cell phone!”

A diligent interior search for the lost cell phone

Why are the first words out of my mouth when something has been misplaced, “Where did you have it last?” If my husband knew the answer to my silly question, he’d be holding his cell phone right now! (Mental head slap.)

We began a diligent search for his phone. We looked all over the dining area, under and beside the recliners, and beneath the sofa. Then we searched throughout the RV’s kitchen—even inside cupboards because, well, you just never know.

You’d think that in an RV’s small space we couldn’t lose a cell phone, but not so. We practically turned our fifth-wheel upside down as we searched for the lost phone.

When we were positively certain that the phone must be somewhere outside our rig, we turned our attention to the exterior of our rig and our assigned campsite.

Exterior search

Since my husband had emptied the black tank earlier in the day, it was possible he’d placed his phone somewhere outside the RV. We looked and looked: under the rig, inside the water compartment and other storage spaces, and even inside the truck. No phone.

Then we began looking around the campsite—under the camp chairs and picnic table, inside the net enclosure. We searched everywhere we could think of. Still, no cell phone!

Stolen?

Whether it was our frenetic searching or our escalating panic, our thoughts went to the dark side. “Maybe an opportunist saw your phone and swiped it!” I posited aloud.

“Hey,” my husband exclaimed. “I’ll bet someone found it outside here and took it to the Lost and Found.” As he happily headed toward the camp office, I went back inside our RV to cool down.

Google it?

I’m not sure why, but suddenly I thought, “Maybe I could Google it!” I grabbed my own cell phone and asked, “How can I find a lost Android cell phone?” Voila! A video popped up and soon I was strutting toward the camp office to proudly present the lost cell phone to my husband.

I guess it’s true: Google does know everything! By the way, the phone was tucked under our bed’s comforter. I’d made the bed without noticing the phone, but why dwell on that minor detail? The phone was located, after all. No harm. No foul. Right?

Videos help you never lose a cell phone again

Check out this video the next time you lose your Android cell phone.

Oh, and if you have an iPhone, you’ll need to try this video. It first shows you how to set up Find My iPhone and then goes on to demonstrate how to use a second Apple device to locate your cell phone.

Have you ever lost your cell phone? How did you find it? Share your experience in the comments below, please.

