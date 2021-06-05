Finding the “perfect” RV requires a shift in perspective

“There is no perfect RV.” That’s the advice a salesman-friend gave to us and over the years we’ve finally realized that he was right. At the time, we were looking for the impossible: an RV that offered plenty of sleeping space for our extended family, comfortable seating for all of us, a large basement, towable with our truck and priced within our budget. That RV didn’t exist. We should know. We looked for months, both online searching for that perfect floor plan and in person. Yes, we checked out every RV dealership within 100 miles of home. We saw lots and lots of RVs. There were even a few we really liked, but none fit our impossible list of “must-haves.”

After a particularly exhausting day of RV shopping, it finally registered: “There is no perfect RV.” From then on, our criteria shifted.

Here’s why we reconsidered

The wonderful camping pictures of multi-generational families gathered around the campfire looked great. But, honestly, we asked ourselves, how many times per year would our extended family really RV with us? Sure, hubby and I were retired, but the rest of our family still worked regular hours, five days a week. With grandkids fast approaching the time when sports teams and time with friends might take precedence, we faced the reality that the RV we’d eventually purchase would mostly be for us. Just for us.

Renewed search

Well, that changed things. A lot of things! Without the burden of our previous “must-haves,” we renewed our search. We quickly located a quality RV within our budget. Our truck could easily pull the RV’s weight, too. It featured all the amenities just the two of us needed. It was perfect! Well, almost…

Making it the perfect RV

We’ve made some changes to our “perfect RV.” Hubby fashioned extra shelves for the interiors of the cupboards. We got a few rugs to warm up the floors. Throw pillows brightened the decor and storage containers helped control the basement necessities.

For extended family? I found sleeping bags for the grandkids, bought new sheets for the sleeper sofa, and got extra bed pillows for everyone. (They’re stored at home until we need them.) Now whenever the extended family is ready, we can take that long-anticipated camping trip. In the meantime, hubby and I thoroughly enjoy our RV – as it’s nearly perfect for us!

