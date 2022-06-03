Fire restrictions in effect in Southwest Utah, Northern Arizona

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Due to another year of ongoing drought and record low precipitation levels, Color Country Interagency fire managers began implementing fire restrictions June 2 on the Arizona Strip and all unincorporated county, state and federally administered public lands in the following Utah counties: Washington, Kane, Garfield, and Iron.

“May through August is typically a critical time for southern Utahns as both visitor numbers and fire danger tends to exponentially increase. This year’s outlook is no different,” said Bureau of Land Management Color Country and Paria River Districts Fire Management Officer Josh Tibbetts. “Predictive services warns that southern Utah’s Energy Release Component (ERC) is approaching critical thresholds. The ERC can serve as a good indicator of what we anticipate a fire season could look like across a designated area, as it tracks seasonal fire danger trends well.”

While fire restrictions are in effect, the following acts are prohibited:

• No campfires or open fires outside of agency improved and maintained campgrounds and home sites in southwest Utah. Running water is required on cabins or homesites on unincorporated private land. Devices fueled by liquid petroleum are allowed.

• No discharging of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices outside of incorporated city limits (city-specific restrictions may apply).

• No shooting of exploding targets or tracer ammunition.

• No cutting, grinding, or welding of metal in areas of dry vegetation. This includes acetylene torches.

• No use of equipment without a working and properly maintained spark arrestor (if required).

• No smoking near vegetation or outside of a developed recreation site, personal vehicle, or building.

• No open fires of any kind are allowed in Zion National Park.

• Campfires are allowed in agency improved and maintained campgrounds at Lava Point.

• Campfires are allowed at Glen Canyon in established campgrounds within established rings and below the high-water mark, only in areas completely void of vegetation.

Fire restrictions will be slightly different among agencies and these restrictions do not apply to incorporated cities. Please check the specific fire restrictions with the respective land management agency before visiting. For more information on preventing unwanted human-caused wildfires, agency-specific restrictions, and reference maps, visit www.utahfiresense.org, www.utahfireinfo.gov and www.wildlandfire.az.gov.

