Monday, February 14, 2022

Fire takes out new RVs at Indiana Keystone plant

By Mike Gast
If you thought your brand-new Keystone RV was finished and was just waiting at the factory to be delivered, you might have to think again.

A massive fire just outside the Keystone RV plant in Goshen, Indiana destroyed from 12 to 16 just completed RVs.

Goshen Fire Department Assistant Chief Anthony Powell said several units were blazing when firefighters arrived at about 2 p.m. Sunday. Heavy winds hampered firefighting efforts, but they were able to keep the blaze from damaging the factory building.

There were no injuries, and none of the destroyed new RVs contained fuel.

