Fire totals RV: Combustible material too near heater

(Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022) — Fire officials in Hastings, Nebraska, are reporting that a travel trailer that went up in flames today was done in by combustible materials too close to the RV’s heater. No injuries were reported.

When firefighters got to the scene, smoke and flames from the RV were visible.

Crews were able to get the fire under control quickly, but the RV was a total loss. There was also damage to a nearby car and power lines. The Hastings Utilities Department was on scene to help with the power line damage.

Also, today, a man was dead after his RV caught fire in Rupert, Idaho. It appeared that a former taco truck had been turned into a living space. Again, the cause was because of combustible material being too close to the heater, in this case a wood-burning stove.