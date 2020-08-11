Motorhome blown to bits in horrendous blast and fireball

This happened two months ago in Soldotna, Alaska, a small community on the Kenai Peninsula. We have never seen a motorhome go up in flames like this. It’s old news, yes, but we wanted you to see what the scene looked like. Wow!

We could not learn much about the blast and fire other than it was caused when a 500-gallon fuel tank ignited. The motorhome was nearby and it was, according to reports, blown to bits. That’s easy to believe when you see this giant fireball, which is from a frame of a video taken by a neighbor.

The blast caused a small fire which was quickly extinguished.

The very good news about this is that nobody was killed or even hurt. We suppose the lesson to learn here is to be careful you don’t park your RV too close to a big fuel tank. And that goes double for camping near such a tank.

