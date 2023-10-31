How do I fix RV delamination?

By Dustin Simpson

Recently, our RV repair shop received the below email from Pat regarding delamination on their RV:

RE: 2016 Grand Design Reflection 303RLS … RV DELAMINATION

What is the correct way to fix this problem? Your opinion would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!!!

Join me in this video as I sit down with my Service Manager, Zach. We share our initial thoughts on the cause of this delamination and what it would take to fix it. We also share how routine maintenance can prevent RV delamination.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

##RVDT2243