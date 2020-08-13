Flag-flying campground host gives us food for thought

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Fly a flag, expect a reaction. With sensitivities flying higher than most flags, reactions came in Grand Marais, Minnesota, when a flag was hoisted at a campground. And no, it wasn’t a Confederate flag – it was different sort of flag that drew the criticism.

Gary Radloff, a retired police officer, is a campground host at the Grand Marais Recreation Park. In 2011, when Radloff was 70 and working as court bailiff, he helped disarm a man who had shot three people in a local courthouse. He was later given a “Thin Blue Line” flag in recognition of his bravery. The flag is considered a symbol of support for law enforcement.

Radloff has flown his flag at his site at the park for some years. But this summer, folks complained. A supervisor explained the situation and asked Gary to take the flag down. Radloff’s wife says the reasonable and polite approach taken by the supervisor made it easier for her husband to comply with the request. But Gary says he’ll certainly have his flag flying at home when not hosting.

Some wonder: Why was Radloff asked to pull down the emblem? A local media outlet contacted Grand Marais city officials for an explanation. The response from the mayor was this: If Radloff were simply a guest at the park, his ability to fly the flag wouldn’t be questioned. But since he is a campground host and, hence, a city employee, a different standard comes into play. On city assignment, municipal employees are to be free of any display of political leanings. In this case, the sensitivities of both local citizens and park visitors – both of which complained – had to be taken into consideration.

No doubt Gary Radloff has strong emotions about the matter. But his calm and measured response is certainly to be commended.