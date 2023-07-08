Getting a new FlexArmor roof for our RV – Worth it!

You may remember that a pounding hailstorm ruined the roof of our fifth wheel RV. Our insurance company requested that we get quotes for the repairs, so we approached our local RV dealership. We’ve bought and sold several RVs at this business over the years and have a good working relationship with the techs who work there. They seemed an obvious choice for replacing our roof. But then, my husband began to research other options. Once he discovered the FlexArmor RV roofs, he was sold!

Note: I am not a paid spokesperson for the FlexArmor company (nor is RVtravel.com affiliated with it). I’m just a satisfied customer!

What is FlexArmor?

The FlexArmor company began in 2005. Committed to excellence, the company prides itself in rigorously training their workers. They also frequently make quality control checks on the 32 different FlexArmor locations across the country.

So, what is it? FlexArmor is comprised of two proprietary chemicals which are sprayed onto the RV’s roof. The chemicals dry within six seconds after application—securely adhering FlexArmor to the roof’s surface. The resulting FlexArmor roof is 187 mils (3/16 inch) thick and therefore practically indestructible.

I felt confident that the authorized applicators who worked on our RV’s roof thoroughly understood the product, carefully prepared our rig, and knew how to properly apply FlexArmor to our RV’s roof. I liked the fact that all of the work was performed indoors, as well.

Guaranteed

FlexArmor fully guarantees that your RV roof will not leak for the life of the rig. If you sell your RV, the new owners will continue to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with the extensive guarantee.

Here’s what FlexArmor promises: No more caulking because all of the roof seams are covered. No leaks, punctures, or cracks. No need for you to use special cleansers or apply roof sealants. You can wash the FlexArmor roof if you want, but it is not required to secure the warranty. My husband was happy to learn that he would no longer need to crawl up onto the roof for washing or sealant applications!

In addition, you’ll get increased structural strength, 3500 psi tear strength, and increased insulation.

Where can I get FlexArmor?

There are 32 locations throughout the United States. We were fortunate to live within two hours of the FlexArmor location in Bates City, Missouri. Yes, we felt it was worth the drive! The people were so friendly and easy to work with. They fully explained their product, application method, and guarantee. They took great care of our rig, and the roof looks great!

Check it out!

Below is a video that explains FlexArmor. I recommend that you also look at the FlexArmor blog, photos, testimonials, and FAQs. You’ll find this additional information on the menu bar near the top of their web page (rvroof.com).

Cost

Since every RV roof is different, prices will vary. You can get a free quote online if you want. It’s not an inexpensive product, but I believe it will be worth every penny not to worry about roof leaks—ever again!

Much to our surprise and delight, the FlexArmor roof cost less than our local dealer would charge for a new TPO roof!

Would we have replaced our RV’s roof if it hadn’t been damaged by the hailstorm? Maybe not, but I feel really happy that things worked out like they did!

Have you ever repaired or replaced your RV’s roof? Tell me about it in the comments, please.

##RVT1112